Australia is lost.
There is no going back to normal now.
Australia is running a mandatory quarantine program where you must respond to authorities with a selfie within 5 minutes of them calling or they will send health ministers to your home. This is what happens when they take your guns. 9 News Reporter: Today the call has gone out to everyone in home quarantine in Victoria to take part in a pilot program. And what that means is they will receive random phone calls and they will have to answer within five minutes with a selfie sent to an app which will then geo-track where that person is and to make sure they are who they say they are as well. If they don’t answer within the five minutes that’s when health ministers come knocking. TRENDING: EXPLOSIVE VIDEO Emerges of Fauci and HHS Officials Plotting for ‘A New Avian Flu Virus’ to Enforce Universal Flu Vaccination (VIDEO)
Read the whole story at www.thegatewaypundit.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post