Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP Attorney General Merrick Garland created a huge stir with his announcement that he would be coordinating the FBI and US Attorneys would be looking into potential threats against schools and school boards after the National School Board Association suggested that parents were engaging in “domestic terrorism” when they were objecting to things like Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the schools.

Many were concerned that Garland’s action was a political move meant to chill the rights of parents to protest and be involved in the education given to their children because the anti-CRT movement has gained a lot of steam. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would stand in the way of any political effort to go after parents just for standing up for their rights to speak on behalf of their children.

Now some are raising questions about a possible conflict of interest that Garland might have in regard to his decision.

Asra Q. Nomani, who represents Parents Defending Education (PDE), is raising questions about the man to whom Garland’s daughter is married.

From Fox News: “Merrick Garland has declared a war on parents,” Asra Nomani of Parents Defending Education (PDE) tweeted Tuesday. “His daughter is married to […]