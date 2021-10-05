After earlier claiming that only two injections would be necessary in order to obtain a “green pass,” the government of Israel is now forcefully demanding that all Israelis received a third jab of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) in order to maintain the “privilege” of buying and selling.

As many as two million Israelis who took the first two “vaccines” from “Operation Warp Speed” but not the third recently lost their green passes, according to reports. Until they comply, these double jabbed people will now be considered “unvaccinated” in the eye of the government.

“The new guidelines stipulate that a person retains their immunity status for just six months after receiving their second or third dose of the vaccine,” reported Humans are Free about the situation.

“Those with natural immunity also get a pass, but must receive a vaccine shot six months after recovery – or lose the privilege.”

Israelis who are naturally immune and awaiting that later jab, not vaccinated at all, or 12 years of age and younger can still obtain a limited seven-day green pass, but only after testing “negative” with a fraudulent PCR test.

“The results of a rapid antigen test will only be valid for 24 hours,” Humans are Free adds.

How many “mark of the beast” injections is Israel planning to roll out?

The Israeli green pass serves as proof that a person took all of the government-mandated vaccine marks. A valid green pass allows an Israeli to visit a bar, go to a restaurant, swim in a swimming pool, or attend indoor and outdoor events with more than 100 people.

The only Israelis who are exempt from the green pass requirements are those under the age of three.

Government officials in Israel now admit that the green pass is not “medically justified,” but rather that it exists as a compliance measure to whip society into forced servitude and obedience to the new world order.

There is also talk about a fourth “booster” shot soon on the way that will render the triple jabbed and lower as “unvaccinated.” Only those Israelis who take the fourth injection will be considered “fully vaccinated” and awarded green pass privileges.

According to the latest data, about 5.6 million people in Israel, which has a total population of around 5.6 million, have received the first two doses of Fauci Flu shots. About 3.5 million have also received a third injection.

Even though there is zero evidence to suggest that two, three, four or even more injections for the Chinese Virus do anything to stop infection or spread, the Israeli government is demanding full compliance of all residents who wish to live something resembling a normal life.

Israeli authorities have already hinted that Wuhan Flu shots could become a semi-annual ritual where green pass holders will need to get another injection every six months in order to buy and sell.

“I would like to see an article outlining who has been jabbed in Israel,” wrote one skeptical commenter at Natural News.

“Specifically, I would like to know the ethnicity of just who is being hospitalized/dying/infected. Jewish, Christian, or Palestinian? I don’t know if that data exists or if I could even believe the data if available at this point.”

Others pointed out that Israelis who are willingly going along with this sham are committing genocide against themselves, which is ironic in light of history.

“Stupid is as stupid does,” wrote another. “If you can’t see it by now, you are choosing not to and therefore you deserve your fate.”

The latest news about Chinese Virus injection tyranny can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Image by torstensimon from Pixabay.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show