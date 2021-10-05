Dr. Scott Lively of Abiding Truth Ministries talks about what he calls the “criminal malfeasance of the elites” during the Sept. 29 episode of his program “Prophecy and Politics” on Brighteon.TV.

Lively argues that the elites can be criminally prosecuted under this category.

Lively says that even though he believes theorizing about theories like the claimed covid genocide against humanity “is a normal and important part of analysis of the culture war and changes in society,” he has still held on the possibility of the pandemic having no malice in itself.

“As a pastor and having an eschatology regarding end times that the Lord’s going to come back. And before He does, there has to be a rise of apostasy, and I recognize that we are in an age of apostasy. [Still], there’s this sort of a desire to believe the best of people [and] to want to see the good in people, not to [want to] believe that a gigantic global conspiracy of Marxist transnational elites could really desire to wipe out millions and millions of people. But I’ve come to believe that – [and] the evidence, just increasingly,” he says.

Lively defines malfeasance as a common-law category of crime. The word comes from a French term that means evil actions by public officials. It has been used since the Middle Ages, and has entered the American vocabulary through British common law. “Most people generally know what malfeasance is, but a lot of people don’t. It’s not a common term that you hear,” Lively says.

He mentions that many government officials qualify for prosecution under criminal malfeasance due to their mandates that infringe on people’s health freedom. “I can’t think of any category of statutory law that you could bring these people to justice. There’s really no other category that I can think of,” Lively says.

Lively cites many instances of this criminal malfeasance

The pastor mentions examples of this criminal malfeasance – especially when it comes to abortion. “When I doubt the suggestion that people can’t be really truly evil, I just remember abortion and the existence of an entire abortion industry in this country that has killed millions of babies and engages in the harvesting and marketing of aborted baby parts. I can’t think of anything more evil than that,” Lively says.

He cites the recent expose about the Food and Drug Administration‘s (FDA) purchase of fetal body parts for medical experimentation. Conservative group Judicial Watch is responsible for exposing this scheme by means of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Documents from the FDA amounting to almost 200 pages released as part of the FOIA request reveal that the regulator has purchased “human fetal heads, organs and tissue” for use in its “humanized mice” project. (Related: HORRORS CONFIRMED: Obama’s FDA purchased “fresh and never frozen” aborted baby heads and other body parts.)

Lively also mentions incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s plan to reimburse Planned Parenthood after the U.S. Congress’s decision to defund the pro-abortion group. Planned Parenthood’s defunding comes after the expose of Sandra Merritt and David Daleiden about the group’s sale of aborted baby parts.

Baker, dubbed a “reprobate RINO [Republican in name only] by Lively,” has promised to reimburse Planned Parenthood of any amount it loses to congressional action with tax dollars from the state. True enough, Baker signed a bill in March 2019, allocating $8 million to the abortion group.

Lively points out that “there doesn’t seem to be any outrage at all” with the news of aborted baby parts being sold.

“The pro-life community is the only one outraged. We’re being hit on so many fronts by so many different things. The elites are engaging in a multi-faceted campaign just to wear us down [and] to break us down. They used to just push us the envelope, now they’re driving the envelope 90 miles an hour from the left-wing agenda, on multiple fronts at the same time,” he says.

Aside from the killing of babies, Lively also calls out the elites mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children. “So many people are in direct contradiction to the science [and] to the evidence that’s coming out. Children are not at risk for this disease, but the vaccines are dangerous – yet vast numbers of them want their children to have this, and they want to mandate [these] for children. It’s a criminal malfeasance by the elites, those who are sitting in the seats of power,” Lively says. (Related: STUDY: Vaccinating children against COVID makes zero sense; more children are harmed by the vaccines than from COVID.)

The pastor also talks about the “bigger problem” of the elites working together to transform the U.S. “according to a wicked agenda” that follows the culture of death. He says: “To them, it’s all legal and it ought to be legal. But to normal people who believe in God, … those things aren’t irrelevant just because the Marxists have taken the seats of power.”

Lively adds: “Those things now aren’t just our opinion, because even though they have all adopted the contradictory religion of secular humanism, it doesn’t mean that the truth is not the truth anymore.”

Watch the full Sept. 29 episode of “Prophecy and Politics” here.

You can catch new episodes of “Prophecy and Politics” with Dr. Scott Lively every Wednesday at 4-5 p.m. on Brighteon.TV.

Genocide.news has more articles about the elites’ criminal malfeasance in their quest to kill millions.

Sources include:

