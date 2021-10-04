About two years before MSM (Main Stream Memory), the Centers for Disease Control still remembered that it had a mission to help Americans avoid bad diseases. Then it became apparent to the CDC, select members within the CDC, and its incestuous partners in Big Pharma that their unlawful patents related to a certain virus might become worth a king’s ransom. Who could resist such filthy lucre with so many zeroes at the end? Certainly no GS-scale government bureaucrat! Plus, this corrupt graft would guarantee a huge paycheck when employed as a Big Pharma advisor.

Before you start throwing rotten tomatoes and soiled work boots, please watch David Martin PhD and Reiner Fuellmich detail the story of how Anthony Fauci and his cohorts were neck deep in the COVID gain-of-function and patent process for at least the last twenty-two years. Among the patents are some that, if they are for a naturally occurring virus, are illegal according to the Supreme Court.

If they are for an engineered virus, they are contrary to the Biological Weapons Convention, which became effective in 1975. In short, those patents are unlawful. Parties to this corrupt process include Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Dr Shi Zhengli (the Wuhan Bat Lady), and – drum roll, please – none other than Bill Gates. I know, that sounds very much like tinfoil hat stuff, but Dr. Martin has all the documents and has made them easy for us to see.

The CDC used to define a “case” of a disease the same way doctors did. It was signs, symptoms, and physical examination of a patient that match the pattern of the disease. Laboratory testing was added if necessary. But with such a strong profit incentive, it is not hard to imagine why the CDC’s tried and true definition got thrown into the dust bin.

Shortly after the “pandemic” got started, a “positive” RT-PCR test after your drive-through tonsillectomy suddenly became a “case.” A few other hidden factors enhanced the fraud.

It has now been extensively documented that all standards related to RT-PCR were thrown out the window. First, the inventor of the test clearly stated that RT-PCR was never intended to be a diagnostic test and using it as one was scientifically illegitimate. Second, proper use of the test requires that three genetic elements, widely separated in the genome, be checked. For the CDC and for CARES Act payments, only two segments get tested. This automatically increases the number of positive tests – by a lot. But the best is yet to come.

This means that around ninety-four percent of all “positives” are “false positives,” or in plain English “laboratory error.”

RT-PCR takes your sample and doubles the amount of genetic material to make it easier to identify. Then it doubles it again. And again. And so on. In laboratory research, twenty-five “amplification cycles” is the limit. If it’s not positive by then, it’s not positive. But that wasn’t good enough for CDC and the medical industry. No Sirree Bob!

Those numbers would show that COVID-19 wasn’t any worse than flu, if it was that bad. Waaay too much money would be left on the table. So labs routinely ran more cycles to get higher positivity rates. Thirty-five cycles or more became the standard. Few went to forty, because at that level, a glass of water may test positive.

This means that around ninety-four percent of all “positives” are “false positives,” or in plain English “laboratory error.” And we should remember, that every “positive” meant thousands extra for hospitals, with a big bonus if the patient’s shadow was seen in an ICU. But this is just the beginning of the story.

Using original CDC definition of a case, if you came down with a cold (possibly another coronavirus), you probably didn’t have any idea where you got it. The reason is simple. Just like COVID-19, the common cold is spread by aerosols. It first infects the cells inside your upper airways. The virus can multiply in those cells, and will spread in all directions.

It should be manifestly clear that the CDC definition of a “COVID case” is a political construct designed to funnel taxpayer money to favored individuals and institutions.

Some goes back out your nose, while other viruses find their way into the bloodstream, where they encounter antibodies and T-cells which are key soldiers in your fight to heal. It’s also possible that you got infected, but didn’t get sick enough to notice. In that case, you still shed the virus, and can pass it on to someone else.

With COVID-19, we find a particularly bad problem. No vaccine can prevent infection. That’s because you have to be infected before your T-cells and antibodies can get into action. And in COVID-19, the problem is quite a bit worse than that. If you’re vaccinated, COVID aerosols still enter your lungs, where the virus attaches to pneumocytes in your air sacs (alveoli).

It multiplies inside those cells, and they shed a lot of virus back into the alveoli, where you can now share it with the next person. Your aerosol viral load will be just as high as someone who is sick. Voila! Asymptomatic transmission! You will also be a “COVID case” at your next drive-through impalement. But you aren’t sick, and don’t get sick. You don’t have a clinical “case” of COVID, but you’ll get counted as one for the next Panic Porn Live at 6:30!

If you are immune by whatever means, some of that virus will still find its way across the alveolar basement membrane into your bloodstream. That’s where your T-cells and antibodies will mop up the virus and keep you from getting sick. But you are a “case!” And, by the way, your house cat may be as well. Big cats in the National Zoo have been treated for the Wuhan Flu.

It should be manifestly clear that the CDC definition of a “COVID case” is a political construct designed to funnel taxpayer money to favored individuals and institutions. It has nothing to do with the progress of the disease in society. But for those of us who love science, it demonstrates one more thing. There is nothing we can do to slow down COVID-19. It spread through society because it was in the wild.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated can spread the virus equally with full force. And even if every person gets vaccinated, we still won’t have perfect protection because the virus mutates, leaving older vaccine induced immunity less effective. And yes, your pet Siamese is likely to spread it even if you aren’t. You don’t have to go to the Bat Cave to get infected.

There is no pandemic. There never was. In the early days we had a disease that we didn’t know how to treat. This created a real, rational fear that the new Black Death had arrived. The financial powers we did not see seized on this to push the “pandemic” button. But by May of last year, we already knew that HCQ was probably effective in early cases.

Early treatment would destroy megadollar profits, and that could not be allowed. So a publicity campaign went into high gear, assisted by “Orange Man Bad.” Donald Trump could not be allowed to have any triumphs whatever, and COVID became a cudgel to beat him with. Allowing Anthony Fauci to give him really bad advice went right along with the program. Trump’s flair for publicity got turned against him in news conferences where he trumpeted his successes, but all anyone really heard was panic porn.

The number of real cases of COVID-19 is likely about the same as seasonal flu, with severe illnesses and deaths similar as well. We have very effective treatments, and excellent prophylactic therapy even without vaccines. We have no need for masks, social distancing, vaccine passports, lockdowns and the like, because they can’t help. But getting rid of the subsidies and power for petty tyrants will be difficult. Sweden has shown that they aren’t needed. Denmark is starting to see the light. And the fight for freedom is spreading from Florida to other states. Stay tuned.

Ted Noel MD is a retired Anesthesiologist/Intensivist who posts on social media as DoctorTed and @vidzette.

Too Few Are Telling the Truth

Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.

I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.

The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.

We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), and Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCO). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.

Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would break away. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken away from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.

Also, we could use contributions of content. If you write or want to start writing and you share our patriotic, conservative, America First ideology, contact us. The contact form on this and all pages on the site goes directly to me.

Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:

MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

Freedom Phone: Use promo code “MAGA” and get $50 off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them we sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).

Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show