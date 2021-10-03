The Arizona audit presentation on September 24th showed massive evidence of voter fraud and we still have not seen any real action. This investigation has been turned over to Attorney General Mark Brnovich and it is now his job to save America and Arizona’s election.

Professor David Clements tells The Gateway Pundit what we were all thinking. This election needs to be decertified, and the report was watered down because Doug Logan “was under tremendous pressure.”

TRENDING: Denver Police Officer and Father of Four Takes the Jab and Now Cannot Walk

The Gateway Pundit reported this after an exclusive interview with Doug Logan. “We Were Threatened” – Exclusive Interview with Doug Logan from Cyber Ninjas on the Arizona Senate Forensic Audit – Updated The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson spoke to David Clements yesterday in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Conradson: A few weeks ago you said that the Arizona audit report would be terrible far worse than imagined, personally I think you called it. What do you think of the Arizona audit report? Clements: I’m equal parts frustrated, yet also encouraged if that makes sense because you’ve got enough for decertification. You’ve got over 57,000 Illegal ballots. The frustration comes […]