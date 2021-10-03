Kenny Xu is a D.C.-based writer focusing on identity politics, and the author of the book, “An Inconvenient Minority: The Ivy League Admissions Cases and the Attack on Asian-American Excellence.” The news is replete with examples of corporations and institutions going woke, from Google to Aunt Jemima . Unfortunately, now The Salvation Army is in danger of joining the ranks of Woke Inc.

In materials prepared for its more than 1.5 million members, The Salvation Army uses terms that echo both radical “ anti-racism ” jargon and the teachings of critical race theory , which divides people into two camps: the oppressors and the oppressed.

And many of this trusted charitable organization’s donors and other supporters aren’t even aware of the change.

Despite being apolitical historically, The Salvation Army has begun to promote political and racial ideologies under the banner of its New York-based International Social Justice Commission since the protests and riots over George Floyd’s death in police custody began over a year ago.

The International Social Justice Commission works on issues involving human rights and justice, from human traffickers to asylum-seekers. But more recently, the commission, launched in 2007 , is unhealthily mixing admirable human rights work with politically charged advocacy […]