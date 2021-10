Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me 57 times and we have to be talking about New York City where the bail reform laws allow violent criminals like Isaac Rodriguez to walk free shortly after they’ve been caught committing a crime.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called out the latest (as of the posting of this article) arrest and release of Rodriguez, his 57th in 2021 alone. As he put it, the bail reform law breeds pure insanity.

“Insanity. No other way to describe the resulting crime that has flowed from disastrous bail reform law. #victims”

Insanity. No other way to describe the resulting crime that has flowed from disastrous bail reform law. #victimshttps://t.co/BsaC8gnGbo via @nypost — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 2, 2021

According to the NY Post article referenced by Shea:

Were he the supervillain in a heist movie, Isaac Rodriguez, 22, would be called Sir Isaac Lootin.’ But the real-life, allegedly violent bandit has no moniker — just a rap sheet 74 offenses long, dating back to 2015, according to police sources. The King of Queens Thieves has been arrested 57 times this year alone, including in a vicious stabbing, police sources told The Post.

Rodriguez is finally in jail, but he rode the city’s revolving door of justice to allegedly rip off Walgreens 37 times this year. He was particularly partial to the drug store at 91-08 Roosevelt Ave. in Jackson Heights, which he hit 23 times, police said. He steals anything from protein drinks and body lotion, to baby formula and sexy lingerie, police said. He likes Dove soap and Victoria’s Secret merchandise too, according to court records.

The law, enacted in January, 2020, and amended in April, allows for the release of suspects without cash bond. Since the bill became law, crime has continuously risen through New York. Members of the NYPD have spoken out against the law, including Commissioner Shea.

Law and order must be maintained, and that means preventing criminals from being on the streets immediately after they commit their crimes.

