Hillary Clinton this week expressed support for ending the filibuster, arguing that the Republican Party “does not respect the rule of law.”

When asked if she would end the filibuster during an interview for The Atlantic Festival’s Ideas Stage, Clinton said “absolutely.” She then pointed to the Republicans’ refusal to vote on Merrick Garland’s nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016.

“Keeping the filibuster now, when you’re dealing with a political party that does not respect the rule of law, does not even respect the process unless it works for them, you know, witness what they did to Merrick Garland when President Obama had every right to appoint a Supreme Court justice,” Clinton said. . @HillaryClinton tells @JenSeniorNY that she supports abolishing the filibuster because she believes Democrats are dealing with an opposing party that “does not respect the rule of law, does not even respect the process unless it works for them.” #TAF21 https://t.co/wTofUZ5K09 pic.twitter.com/SHyKrNxRbr — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 30, 2021 In March, Hillary Clinton then argued that Democrats should remove the filibuster so they can railroad through their radical agenda.

