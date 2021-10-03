If a grocery store is an “essential” exempt from stay-at-home orders during an emergency, then religious services also warrant that designation, say sponsors of a pre-filed 2022 Florida bill.

State Sen. Jason Brodeur (R-Sanford) filed Senate Bill 254 on Sept. 17. It stipulates that “emergency orders may not expressly prohibit religious institutions from regular religious services or activities.”

On Thursday, state Rep. Nick DiCeglie (R-Indian Rocks Beach) filed a House companion, House Bill 215 , which reiterates that an emergency lockdown or shutdown order must apply equally across businesses and religious institutions.

The proposed one-page bill states: “An emergency order … may not expressly prohibit a religious institution from conducting regular religious services or activities. However, a general provision in an emergency order which applies uniformly to all entities in the affected jurisdiction may be applied to a religious institution if the provision is in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest and is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling governmental interest.”

Brodeur and DiCeglie say adoption of SB 254/HB 215 would avert confusion that led to confrontations between local governments and several churches in March and April 2020 over public health orders that restricted gatherings for religious services the same way […]