AP Photo/Evan Vucci Dr. Anthony Fauci seems to have been on overload today for bad statements.

We reported on his statement on “Face the Nation” with Margaret Brennan, where he said that he didn’t know yet if we would be able to gather together for Christmas” yet.

But apparently, he wasn’t finished with outrageous statements there. He also said, “There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.” DR. FAUCI ON VACCINE MANDATES: “There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.” pic.twitter.com/LCkPLOFlqy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 3, 2021 There’s a failure there to even understand the basic nature of America and an American citizen’s autonomy. Americans may decide to do something which they think is for the good of society, but in so doing, they never give up their individual rights. That’s called a choice, not a government mandate. And that’s the basic failure here. They’re gone so far over the slide on this, they no longer even understand how bad what […]