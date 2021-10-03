Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here

Vaccine mandates and woke ideology in schools reveal a schism in America between those who believe in parents’ authority over a child’s education and values and those who think that children are the government’s property. Pan-American Phenomenon

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom (D) recently announced a plan to require all school children to be vaccinated in public and private schools and pre-schools. In Virginia, the Democratic candidate for governor, Terry McAuliffe, said that “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

Across America, similar policies are either advocated or enacted by radical leftists. Sloan Rachmuth of the Education First Alliance says that in North Carolina, the legal lower age for gender transitioning is zero years. Furthermore, pre-school teachers have the authority to identify a child in need of transitioning without requiring that parents give consent or even be informed. Ancient Schism

One may or may not agree with vaccination, school curriculums, or modern gender theories. The fundamental question is whether it should be up to the parents or the government to decide.

This schism is not new. It goes back 2,400 years to the ancient Greek philosopher Plato’s The […]