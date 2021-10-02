Get the latest BPR news delivered free to your inbox daily. SIGN UP HERE

A federal judge appointed to his post in 2017 by then-President Donald Trump reportedly dropped a stunning truth bomb about the Jan. 6th rioters during a sentencing hearing Friday for convicted Jan. 6th rioter Danielle Doyle. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden noted that prosecutors have been treating the Jan. 6th rioters who’d rioted for a single day significantly harsher than the Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters who’d rioted for an entire summer and longer.

The judge specifically “questioned why federal prosecutors had not brought more cases against those accused in 2020 summertime protests, reading out statistics on riot cases in the nation’s capital that were not prosecuted,” according to the Associated Press .

He also accused the D.C. prosecutors who were present in his courtroom that day of having fallen prey to the same inconsistency.

“I think the U.S. attorney would have more credibility if it was even-handed in its concern about riots and mobs in this city,” McFadden said. There is clearly a reluctance by many local officials to prosecute violent protesters. Cities like Atlanta have dropped charges against […]