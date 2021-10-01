In just over eight months, President Joe Biden and his administration have been caught in a tangled web of broken promises, false assurances and fibs on a range of issues, including COVID-19, the southern border, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the national debt. A short list of 10 of the most egregious examples follows:
1. No vaccine mandate:
Responding to a reporter’s question at a July White House press briefing regarding the federal government potentially issuing a vaccine mandate, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that it was “not the role of the federal government; that is the role that institutions, private-sector entities, and others may take.” Answering a previous question, Psaki said, “I don’t think our role is to place blame” on unvaccinated people for putting others at risk of getting COVID-19.
However, Biden issued a vaccine mandate in September, blaming unvaccinated people for the continuing pandemic. “This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” he said.
2. If vaccinated, then no masks required:
In May, Biden announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was “no longer recommending that fully vaccinated people need [to] wear masks.” However, when Psaki was asked in late July about vaccinated people having […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
