House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cancelled a vote on a Senate-passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Thursday night, after failing to gain the support needed for passage after far-left progressives in her party promised to block the measure until there was agreement to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill, which they are attempting to pass without Republican support. Speaker Pelosi leaves the Capitol @ 12:01am Friday morning.Asked how disappointed she is there was no vote tonight, she replied “They’ll be a vote today.” pic.twitter.com/kC1ctIuDDw — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) October 1, 2021 Pelosi had insisted all week, even earlier in the day, that vote on the infrastructure legislation would be Thursday after passing a self imposed September 27 deadline for a vote in order to placate far-left Democrats who wanted to vote on the larger spending bill first.

President Joe Biden’s two top legislative priorities as part of his “Build Back Better” campaign are now in doubt. The decision came after hours of intense negotiations, including calls with Biden, plus a marathon of meetings and calls with members of the House Democratic caucus.

Progressive lawmakers had repeatedly said during the week that they had more than enough votes to scuttle the infrastructure […]