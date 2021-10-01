There is no longer an attempt being made by Democrats and even some Republicans to hide their use of Covid-19 to control the American people. Their mandates make no scientific sense. The lockdowns have proven to be ineffective. But the key to understanding that it’s all Kabuki Theater is in their handling of the masses of illegal aliens pouring in from across the border.

It has been well-documented that they are not required to be vaccinated so as not to discourage the future Democratic voters from making the dangerous trek to our border. Now, Democrats have blocked an attempt to require the most common sense action — testing illegal aliens before they’re released to the interior. If Covid-19 were a concern, releasing masses of untested and unvaccinated illegal aliens to the streets of this nation would never happen.

But it’s happening, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that Democrats are not concerned with the health of American citizens. They’re only concerned about controlling us. According to Just The News:

House Democrats blocked an effort to require COVID-19 testing and vaccinations for migrants stopped at the border before they are released into U.S. communities. The move comes as President Biden requires federal employees, including members of the U.S. military and Border Patrol, to receive the COVID vaccine. The U.S. government will reportedly fund COVID testing for federal workers who are not yet vaccinated.

The amendment to require the testing of migrants was introduced by Iowa Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks as part of the continuing resolution that Congress was debating to keep the government funded through early December. The legislation ultimately passed the House without the amendment after House Democrats rejected it.

“My commonsense legislation would require the Department of Homeland Security to test all migrants illegally crossing our border who they plan to release into our communities, and they should be tested for COVID-19,” Miller-Meeks said.

Today, I offered my REACT Act on the House floor, which would require DHS to give a COVID test to everyone crossing our border illegally. The majority chose to block this commonsense bill that would ensure the health and safety of border patrol and border communities. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/Qwbc2ZjH04 — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) September 29, 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said recently that the 15,000 Haitian migrants who arrived at at the border in Del Rio, Texas were not tested by DHS for COVID-19.

The Biden Administration has been processing and releasing thousands of migrants who arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. Rather than provide all of the released migrants with a court date to appear for their asylum claim, many are reportedly being asked to voluntarily report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Republicans in Congress have argued that such as system is unsustainable and serves as a magnet for more illegal immigration into the U.S.

“Think about what they’re asking them to do,” New York Republican Rep. John Katko, ranking member of the House Homeland Security Committee, said during an interview with Just the News. “Don’t call us until this date and on this date, after you’ve settled into our country — where you have much more than you had in your own country you came from — then at that point call us so we can start deportation proceedings against you. I mean, come on, man, you know, they’re not going to do that.”

Miller-Meeks’ amendment was rejected by 217 Democrats voting against it.

“The majority chose to block this commonsense bill that would ensure the health and safety of border patrol and border communities,” Miller-Meeks wrote on Twitter.

A similar amendment from Miller-Meeks was blocked in March. According to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office, 970,000 migrants have crossed the border since her original amendment was defeated.

Vaxx-nannies will panic over a lady at a grocery store who isn’t wearing her mask over her nose but they say nothing about hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens getting released to cities across the nation without being tested or vaccinated. It’s absolute hypocrisy. They know it, and they don’t care because our woke mainstream media won’t even report on it.

The ultimate proof that vaccine and testing mandates are 100% about authoritarian control and segregation is the hypocrisy at the border. Border patrol agents MUST be vaccinated, but illegal immigrants MUST NOT get tested before release. We are being conned and laughed at. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) October 1, 2021

Unfortunately, the situation is getting worse every day. The Biden-Harris regime is doing everything within their power to reverse the logical immigration policies President Trump put into place. They are hampering efforts by border patrol agents to round up illegal aliens, even making up a story about whips being used. Democrats are often quite stupid, but only an absolute moron would confuse reins for a whip. Laughably, the narrative persists despite being debunked profusely.

While illegal aliens are given exemptions for vaccinations and even testing, our brave border patrol agents are getting shafted with vaccine mandates. According to Breitbart:

Any agent who remains unvaccinated by November 22, 2021, will receive formal “counseling and education” concerning the jab, according to a guidance announcement reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The employee will then be allowed a five-day period to start the vaccine regimen. After the five-day period and no shot, agents will face an unpaid suspension from duty for up to 14 days. Termination procedures begin thereafter for those still refusing the mandate.

The word has been out for a while that the Biden-Harris regime want as many illegal aliens to come to America as possible. Globalists like George Soros are doing their best to ram as many people as possible into America in an effort to destroy us from within. Their Neo-Marxist agenda requires our destruction as a nation, and packing millions of illegal aliens into the country is one of their best tools.

If you think we’ve seen the worst of it, think again. The massive Haitian invasion from last month is about to be dwarfed by a group that’s over four-times bigger. According to The Conservative Treehouse:

Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes told Axios News that she had meetings this week with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and members of Congress to warn them that another massive caravan of 60,000 Haitian migrants are now en route to the U.S-Mexico border.

Border Patrol agents will be required to get the jabs as they try to slow the spread of illegal aliens. They’re not even allowed to test them before releasing them to the interior. Pandemic Panic Theater is 100% about control, not health.

