The U.S. Marine who provided an iconic moment during Biden’s disastrous Afghan withdrawal by saving a baby at Kabul airport is under investigation for appearing at a Trump rally. The Marine, Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark, was one of nearly 6,000 U.S. troops stationed at Kabul airport during the precipitous military withdrawal in August. At one point, Clark reached over a razor-wire-lined wall to pick up a baby being handed over by a desperate mother. The heartfelt moment of compassion at Kabul airport was a direct contrast with the abrupt withdrawal overseen by the Biden administration, which put thousands of American citizens and Afghan allies at mortal risk of Taliban reprisals.

Lance Cpl. Clark is being rewarded for his bravery and sacrifice with a military investigation into his plain clothes appearance at a Trump rally on September 25, Task and Purpose report s.

“On Sept. 25, Clark appeared on stage with Trump for just under a minute at a ‘Save America Rally’ in Perry, Georgia,” Task and Purpose reported. “Now Clark’s command is looking into whether he violated the military’s ban on active-duty troops engaging in partisan political activity.”

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter […]