Special Counsel John Durham

Special Counsel John Durham issued a new set of subpoenas on Thursday including to a law firm linked to the DNC and Hillary Clinton. JUST IN – Durham issues a new round of subpoenas, including to a law firm with ties to Hillary Clinton’s campaign in 2016. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 30, 2021 Via Trump Won

CNN reported: Special Counsel John Durham has issued a new set of subpoenas, including to a law firm with close ties to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, an indication that Durham could be trying to build a broader criminal case, according to people briefed on the matter. So far, Durham’s two-year probe into the FBI’s Russia investigation hasn’t brought about the cases Republicans has hoped it would. The grand jury subpoenas for documents came earlier this month after Durham charged Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann with lying to the FBI in a September 2016 meeting. During that meeting, Sussmann handed over data purporting to show links between […]