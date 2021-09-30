There is no true Systemic Racism in America today, at least not the way it’s defined. There is definitely racism itself, and over the past few years it has increasingly been targeted against White people, though Asian-Americans have been clear victims as well. Thanks to Critical Race Theory, the notion of modern day “anti-racism” tenets are grounded in the most blatant forms of racism since the Ku Klux Klan was more than a punchline.

But if anything comes close to representing Systemic Racism in this nation, it would be the vaccine mandates. The sheer fact that they adversely affect a much higher percentage of persons of color than White or Asian-Americans is clear evidence that the mandates are targeting Black, Hispanic, and other groups.

Leftists and even many on the right will deny this. We’ve seen some start to say that the mandates are for their own good, until they remember that saying such things is anathema in woke America. We’ve heard them tell us that lack vaccine access is why Black Americans are the least vaccinated in the country, but vaccine-outreach programs that offer rides to vaccination centers have failed miserably across the country.

The reality is very clear: Black and Hispanic people are more skeptical of the so-called Covid-19 “vaccines,” and they are right to be concerned. Adverse reactions target all races and both sexes, but young men and boys of color are the most likely to succumb to myocarditis and other vaccine-related ailments.

Where is the outrage from the Black community about the mandates? We saw some of it in New York City when Black Lives Matter called vaccine mandates “modern day freedom papers.” But otherwise, there have been no reports of protests or outrage from minority groups. The reason for this is obvious. These groups are generally progressive, and while the push for universal vaccinations is coming from both sides of the political aisle, it is much stronger on the left.

It’s time to call these mandates what they are: Racist. They affect a much higher percentage of minorities than Caucasians, therefore they are racially motivated… at least that’s what we’ve been told about literally every example of “White privilege” that surrounds policies today. Bad grades are considered to be racist. Pancake syrup brands are considered to be racist. Everything seems to be racist according to the gaslighting left, so why aren’t they admitting that vaccine mandates are racist?

If minorities are being unfairly targeted by the vaccine mandates, that would seem to me to be a pretty solid case. I’m not a lawyer and while I’m half-Asian, I don’t qualify as a “person of color.” If a person of color who is unvaccinated and targeted by these mandates were to file a lawsuit, it would be our best chance of getting these mandates ended quickly. The data is pretty clear.

Ethan Huff from Natural News details some of the data very nicely…

Racist vaccines? Polling data shows black Americans experience THREE TIMES more serious vaccine reactions compared to whites

The prevalence of serious adverse effects caused by Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” is three times higher in black people than it is in white people, a new survey has found. Big Data Poll found that people with dark skin are 300 percent more likely to become seriously injured or die post-injection than people with light skin, suggesting that Fauci Flu shots might have been designed with black extermination in mind.

Richard Baris told Creative Destruction Media that black people reported the most “mild adverse effects that did not interfere with activity.” Hispanic and Latino people reported a similar number. Hispanic and Latinos also reported the most “severe adverse effects that prevent daily activity.”

While the survey was merely that, a survey as opposed to a study, it does point to questionable disparities in terms of how the jabs are affecting people differently based on their skin color.

“This revelation could be partly why blacks are more unlikely to take the vaccine than whites,” reported CD Media.

African doctor declares covid vaccines are not a ploy to “kill black people”

For some time now, the powers that be have been trying to cover up all the black injuries and deaths caused by the injections. In fact, there is an effort to cover up all injuries and deaths caused by the vaccines regardless of skin color, which is why many are refusing to take the shots.

So many blacks especially are questioning the safety and effectiveness of the shots that a prominent South African doctor has issued a statement suggesting that the shots were not designed to kill off black people.

“The reality of the matter is, if anyone wanted to kill South Africans using a vaccine, they could have achieved that long ago,” stated Dr. Sandile Tshabalala at a vaccine promotional campaign held at UKZN in Pietermaritzburg.

“So, it is mere fake news that now there is somebody who wants to kill South Africans using any vaccine for that matter. If you’re saying it’s aimed at killing Black people … Everyone across the racial spectrum is getting vaccinated. Then, why would it kill only Black people? It does not make sense. So, there is nothing like that.”

The fact that someone actually came out to say something like this shows what a joke this all is, and how there are likely many more “hesitant” people out there than the media is suggesting.

Some are speculating if even half of the population is “fully vaccinated.” Perhaps the real figure is more like one third, and that is why the government, the media and conventional doctors are having meltdowns over widespread distrust in the injections.

“In years gone by, pregnant women and people with cancer or compromised immune systems were usually exempt from mandated or voluntary vaccines,” wrote one commenter at Natural News.

“Yet everyone in the world is supposed to believe that bureaucrats are concerned about the good health of others. These snakes are usually largely to blame in some form or fashion for most people being sick, diseased or dead.”

Another pointed out that around 70 percent of America’s black population has yet to receive any of the Chinese Virus injections. This is upsetting the powers that be, which expect black people to just fall in line with whatever they decree.

“My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children, Hosea 4:6,” wrote another commenter about everyone who is just going along with the scheme.

To keep up with the latest news about Chinese Virus “vaccine” deception, visit ChemicalViolence.com.

Sources for this article include:

Image by Mufid Majnun from Pixabay.

