Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root

I have bad news and good news.

I’ll save the good news for the end — because you need to know there is hope.

The bad news is that the country is on fire, thanks to the brain-dead, feeble, old man with dementia (aka President Joe Biden). If you don’t believe me, just see the 14,000 Haitian migrants hiding under a bridge in Texas, now released into America by Biden. That should help the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the worst is yet to come. I’m referring to Biden’s vaccine mandate. This is the most dangerous threat to our national security in history.

As a nationally syndicated radio host, I get thousands of emails a week. The ones I’m getting right now are downright tragic. I’m getting heartfelt letters of anguish from police officers, firefighters, paramedics, nurses, corrections officers, active-duty military, military fighter jet pilots, even Navy SEALs.They’re all getting ready to quit or be fired because of vaccine mandates. They do not want the vaccine. Even if they have to give up their pensions. Even if they are one year away from retirement and a six-figure pension.They’ve studied the vaccine. They know the dangers. They know it’s crippling, killing […]