The National School Boards Association is calling for the Biden administration to classify concerned parents as terrorist threats due to a growing backlash against critical race theory, mask mandates, and other abusive practices pushed by public school commissars on children.

National School Boards Association President Viola Garcia and Interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven sent a letter on Wednesday to Biden demanding that ordinary parents be profiled as potential terrorists and hate criminals.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter states. The letter calls parents organizing to oppose radical leftism in schools “angry mobs” and demands federal action to harm their 1st Amendment rights.

Big League Politics has reported on how the people are rising up against the public school indoctrinators who have tortured children shamelessly with fear propaganda and anti-American teachings:

