The National School Boards Association is calling for the Biden administration to classify concerned parents as terrorist threats due to a growing backlash against critical race theory, mask mandates, and other abusive practices pushed by public school commissars on children.
National School Boards Association President Viola Garcia and Interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven sent a letter on Wednesday to Biden demanding that ordinary parents be profiled as potential terrorists and hate criminals.
“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter states. The letter calls parents organizing to oppose radical leftism in schools “angry mobs” and demands federal action to harm their 1st Amendment rights.
Big League Politics has reported on how the people are rising up against the public school indoctrinators who have tortured children shamelessly with fear propaganda and anti-American teachings:
“ Patriotic school board protests across the nation are engendering fear in the heart of the globalist establishment. Parents have had enough of government officials trying to mandate facemasks, vaccines, anti-white Critical Race Theory teachings and other tyrannical measures on America’s […]
Read the whole story at bigleaguepolitics.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post