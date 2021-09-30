Anti-liberty Leftists are very much akin to the vines of the forest. They are formless parasites that use other living beings for support until they choke the life out of them. Parasites often have to use deception and force to get what they want, rarely contributing to the society they are feeding on. The video title reflects the frustration many feel in the pro-freedom community with what is going on.

We have an authoritarian socialist party that is constantly encroaching on our liberty and civil rights while pretending to ‘care’ for our safety and security. While the video is from a few days ago, but it brings up some very important points that need to be re-emphasized, is it also on YouTube, which we loathe to utilize.

Representative Chip Roy (TX-21) makes the obvious point on what the Biden puppet administration is trying to do to the country. Many refer to them as Anti-American, but it goes deeper than that. Towards a deep-seated hatred for freedom itself, hence our use of the term anti-Liberty. Other terms could be utilized such as illiberal or liberticidal, but as usual the former has been structured to favor the Left, while the latter is more obscure. Anti-liberty Left strikes back at their inherent duplicity in their exploitation of the laudable term liberal.

They referenced President Biden’s little-noticed speech on the economy on September 16, 2021, in which he said he was ‘a capitalist’, but that it all isn’t working. He didn’t directly quote Adolf Hitler’s infamous slogan The common good before the individual good (Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz in the original German) because his puppet masters know enough to thread the needle around that little lie of the anti-liberty left.

On top of all the things, the liberticidal Left has done to our common sense civil rights and the Bill of Rights, suppressing free speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, and their incessant assault on the second amendment. Along with attacks against our rights to privacy and property, he wants to empower the IRS even more power to scrutinize [and later on, control]

It would ask just for two pieces of information from the banks of these folks: that amounts — the amounts that come into their bank accounts and what amounts go out of their bank accounts, so that the wealthy can no longer hide what they’re making and they can finally begin to pay their fair share of what they owe.

Now they want to waste more money that we don’t have to buy votes on top of the $6 trillion they’ve already spent, an amount when adjusted for inflation comes to more than one-and-a-half times what we spent on World War II. To which Charles C. W. Cooke of National Review asks: Why Aren’t Americans Protesting in the Streets? They barely have a majority, they have no mandate and we aren’t in the middle of a recession, or a crisis, or a war.

Glenn Beck points out that that it’s they who have already seceded, with a wholesale rejection of the founding documents. It’s the anti-liberty Left that’s in rebellion, not the pro-freedom Right. Representative Chip Roy (TX-21) response was:

“This is our country, we get to keep it, and these are our terms. If you don’t agree to that, then you go decide if you want separate and break off.”

He referenced Sarah Silverman tweet advocating a ‘national divorce’ and continued:

“You don’t believe in what the core principles of this country were and are so you choose to break off. We’re keeping this country, we’re keeping our constitutional principles, we’re going to enforce them but, we’re not going to let you butcher them and tell us that we’re the ones that are wrong.”

Mention any of this online and invariably an august denizen of the anti-liberty Left will pipe up with some sort of reverse psychology ploy on tax revenue concerning the reverse situation. There is a very good reason for this, the stark reality is that this talk is only coming from the pro-freedom community. Consider the vine or parasite analogy we mentioned of the authoritarian socialist side of the political spectrum. The fact is, the collectivist ideologies have always had to feed off of the benefits of freedom and the free market.

It cannot survive on its own, that is why it withers and dies and why it has to use force to feed off its host. Anti-liberty Leftists know that they cannot survive without a society under the blessings of liberty. That is the paradox of collectivism, it cannot abide liberty or even basic logic and reality. Nevertheless, it needs these vestiges of economic liberty to power the engines of production to produce the property it takes at gunpoint. That is why it has never worked in 400 years and why the anti-liberty Left isn’t clamoring to leave. Parasites never want to leave their hosts.

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show