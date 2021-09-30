Congress had a lot of things hanging out in the wind this week. The House has been trying to shove through their massive spending agenda in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill — the budget reconciliation bill. They’ve also been trying to push through the bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been scheduled to be voted on today. Both of those seem very much unlikely to ultimately pass through Congress, given the stalemate between the moderates and the progressives.

But the third thing hanging out in the wind was if they were going to be able to avoid a government shut down, since they needed to pass something to keep the government funded by today.

Now, that last question has been answered.

The Senate just passed a bill to avoid the shutdown and the House is expected to pass it as well. They approved a short-term funding bill by a 65-35 vote.

They punting on the debt limit, which they have to decide on by October 18.

From AP: If that cap is not raised by Oct. 18, the U.S. probably will face a financial crisis and economic recession, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Republicans say Democrats have the votes to raise the debt limit […]