A voter turns in a ballot during early voting in Oct. 19, 2020, file photo from Athens, Georgia, in the Peach State’s Athens-Clarke County. Georgia officials are investigating the handling of mail-in ballots in Georgia’s DeKalb County in the presidential election. (John Bazemore / AP) For those who think that election audits and integrity investigations are just for conspiracy theorists who still buy into the “big lie,” consider the situation in DeKalb County, Georgia.

DeKalb is the fourth-most populous county in the state and part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. It’s a Democratic stronghold that saw 83 percent of its voters go for Democrat Joe Biden in November. It also could have a serious chain-of-custody issue regarding mail-in ballots put in drop boxes — serious enough that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office has opened an investigation.

Journalist John Solomon, founder of the website Just the News , confirmed the probe on Tuesday, almost a month after the issue was first reported in the Georgia Star News, a local conservative publication. Earlier in September, the county’s elections director was put on an extended leave of absence from her job with no reason given, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“The Secretary of […]