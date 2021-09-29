Why don’t these camera-prone politicians ever fight back as they talk? They certainly like to talk back. The so-called conservatives who pose for the cameras each day and night and pretend to be anti-big government, anti-socialism, and of course pro-life, pro-gun, etc. love to chat it up about the rule of law and the Constitution (most probably could not pass a simple ten-question ninth-grade test, I suspect, though they have sworn to uphold it).

And now they are horrified by the invasion by Haitians on the Southern border. Although they may cease in their horror of this invasion as the Haitians and their logistical allies, the drug cartel, have established a beachhead and are rapidly moving inland. However, reportedly more Haitians from South America are on their way.

We’ve got a governor (and at least one Senator) down here in Texas who isn’t worth the dynamite to blow him to hell when it comes to protecting Texas. And there are a few Texas congressmen who would send national guard troops to the Mideast before sending them to the Rio Grande.

But the governor (and the other impotent dynamite doggies) will fog up the television screen with gruff and tough talk as if they were Patrick Henry waxing in golden eloquence about liberty or death. Nausea, be my spark. Governor Abbott could have thwarted the Haitian invasion. He chose not to.

If Greg Abbot or John Cornyn (or any of the Yankee transplant preppie Bush bunch who live here, for that matter) had been at the Alamo, Travis would have told them “not” to step over the line. Travis probably would have suggested they join the women and children inside the mission.

These courageous women had a backbone perhaps some (Texas or no) could learn from: The Women of the Alamo: Steadfast Mothers and Sages — Barbara McNally

Nevertheless, these girly-men politicians always demonstrate their anger during a media interview therein blowing and blustering, but then they leave the camera with their tails between their legs like the Yankees at First Manassas, running back to Washington to hide: Tucker Carlson Says Masculinity Is Falling

Meanwhile, speaking of Washington…

No matter what the problem is and there are many: a demented president, a cackling courtesan VP, illegals swarming into the country, printed money raining from Heaven (Washington), and a corrupt congress in charge (theoretically). This collection of professional office-holders, as do most of the pundits and press types, constantly call the United States a “representative democracy,” as if any and all problems will go away because it is such a beast.

This label supposedly is a pseudonym for some system of a republic (often they will say “we are not a democracy, we are a republic” without a clue as to what a republic is). And the few who really do know are afraid to spell it out for fear that the demented president or the cackling courtesan or some craftily unlearned and untutored mastermind like those “geniuses” at MSNBCNN or “The View” will begin screaming about some nonexistent “right to vote.”

This, of course, is the strategic plan for the aforementioned invasion by Haitians et al: More voters.

As a brief aside it was FDR’s burdensome hack, Harry Hopkins, who was instrumental in referencing The U.S.A. as a democracy instead of a republic. He intended to associate and affix the country to the name (Democrat) of Roosevelt’s party and steer away any Republican link to the 1789 republic.

The irony, of course, is that the men who drafted the 1787 Constitution, would rather be burned at the stake than live under a democracy. Ironically, the Republican party has NEVER been a republican party. Its function has been to create a national government—like in the Germany (Prussian) of 1848. Today it is just a Democrat-light political party.

As it has worked out, most people, certainly in government, don’t know the difference though they will parrot the “we are not a democracy…” babble while, at the same time taking down monuments of the men (Davis, Lee, Jackson, et al) who fought in the name of keeping a republic standard of government. See H.L. Mencken on Abraham Lincoln and the Gettysburg Address.

But don’t think Texas has a monopoly on “big-talk-no-do” conservative wannabees and pretenders. There are plenty to go around among our Southern brethren alone: South Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, and Blue-Virginia alone have revealed milquetoast minions whom Travis would have told to either leave or join the women and children. Perhaps their courage by osmosis might remind them of where their manhood came from. And then they could stand with the men who do stand up. Like, the border guard horsemen today, who are being sacrificed.

They Shoot Horses don’t they?

Biden will mumble and babble meaninglessly while Kamala Harris (Willie Brown’s former Yoo-Hoo girl) will cackle and giggle like a circus clown moron. As the Romans went from republic to empire they also went from Caesar, stalwart, and brilliant soldier, to Nero and Caligula– sociopathic, narcissistic, and for lack of a better word—whackos. Today’s “chief” executor and executrix light appear as 2000-year heads-of-state morphs from the “gory” days of Rome.

Lies roll off their tongues as easily as covid molecules flow through their masks. Irony never ceases with these people. Oh, well, let’s all kneel to the “National” Anthem.

Y’all go ahead. I still stand for The Star-Spangled-Banner—and for Dixie.

Down here in Texas, I guarantee that there are millions of Texans who still “Remember the Alamo.” Sadly though, there are too many pols, like our Governor whose hands-on approach is no more effective than the Jeffrey Tubin method: A lot of fun, but seedless implants.

