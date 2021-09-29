(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) has a history of outrageous statements frequently ungrounded in reality.

But she may have just topped herself with her latest statement, which beggars all belief.

Here she is. Here is Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee saying the southern border is currently “sovereign and secure”… Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/BLQQLbnWmb — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 29, 2021 “Let me pronounce to my friends that the border is both sovereign and secure,” Lee claimed. According to her, the problem is that “it is obviously subjected to biased and unfair narratives for political purposes.”

Wow. So, all those videos and pictures from the border that you saw, ignore the evidence of your own eyes. According to Lee, those are just “unfair narratives.”

Now, I don’t know which border Lee, who is from Texas and should know better, is talking about, because it surely isn’t the southern border. The southern border is that thing that had more than 200,000 illegal entrants encountered last month. Those are only the folks caught/encountered, not even all the people who actually get through without ever being encountered.

Let’s talk about the massive influx at Del Rio, where thousands poured across the border and were camped under the […]