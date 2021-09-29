Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets attempts a layup against Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half at Barclays Center on Dec. 22, 2020. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images) The NBA warned players unvaccinated for COVID-19 that they won’t be paid for games they miss due to local mandates regarding requirements for the vaccine.

“Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” Mike Bass, the NBA’s executive vice president of communications, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Players for the Golden State Warriors or Brooklyn Nets who are not vaccinated, for example, could lose a significant portion of their salary as they won’t be able to play home games. Due to New York City’s vaccine mandate, anyone entering the Barclays Center in Brooklyn has to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, while San Francisco’s Chase Center has a mandate that only vaccinated people can enter.

Andrew Wiggins, of the Warriors, was reportedly denied religious exemption for the vaccine. It means he won’t be able to play Warriors home games until he meets the vaccination mandate, which was handed down last month by the City of San Francisco.

“I’m […]