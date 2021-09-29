Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez
On Wednesday afternoon Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) attempted to bring her REACT Act — which would require a negative Wuhan coronavirus test for any illegal immigrant before they are released from custody — to the House floor for consideration, but 217 Democrats voted to block consideration of the proposal.
“Today, I offered my REACT Act on the House floor, which would require DHS to give a COVID test to everyone crossing our border illegally,” Miller-Meeks Tweeted. “The majority chose to block this commonsense bill that would ensure the health and safety of border patrol and border communities.” Today, I offered my REACT Act on the House floor, which would require DHS to give a COVID test to everyone crossing our border illegally.
The majority chose to block this commonsense bill that would ensure the health and safety of border patrol and border communities. #IA02 pic.twitter.com/Qwbc2ZjH04 — Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, M.D. (@RepMMM) September 29, 2021 Speaking on the House floor about her bill, Miller-Meeks noted “I have traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border twice this year. On both trips, I spoke with the brave men and women serving in Customs and Border Protection and also the physicians that are […]
