On Tuesday we spoke with CEO Doug Logan of The Cyber Ninjas, a private consultancy based in Florida that ran the forensic audit of Maricopa County 2020 election ballots in Arizona.

On Friday the Cyber Ninjas released their final report on the Maricopa County forensic audit. We covered the hearing extensively here , here , here and here . Doug Logan told us the rumors were true, that he was receiving threats during this process. Doug said the threats came from both sides. Doug said he was threatened earlier in the process by an attorney on his results. Doug told the attorney to go jump in a lake. Doug also claims the revisions that were made kept the integrity of the report. The report was not compromised. Doug assured The Gateway Pundit that he and his team took a neutral stance. Their goal was to tell the truth about what happened in Maricopa County. His team also received numerous threats from the left.

** You Can Contact Attorney General Mark Brnovich Here — Urge AG Brnovich to canvass these election results!

