AP Photo/Susan Walsh It is not an overstatement to suggest that today’s Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on last month’s Afghanistan debacle was an epic cluster for the Biden administration on every level that matters.

Here are key things that were unequivocally confirmed during today’s proceedings:

1) There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin claimed it was “ fewer than 100 ” and that “we’re still working” to get the remaining Americans out who want to leave. He also noted that the U.S. “did not get out all our Afghan allies enrolled in a special immigrant visa program.”

2) Joe Biden was advised by some of his top generals including Gen. Kenneth McKenzie , CENTCOM Commander, to keep a small force of 2,500 American troops in Afghanistan. This directly contradicts prior claims made by President Biden . And with his non-answers, Lloyd Austin, too, backed up McKenzie’s statement.

3) According to McKenzie, Biden was indeed advised that the Afghanistan army could collapse if the U.S. withdrew in full, a claim that contradicted both Biden’s and Gen. Mark Milley’s previous assertions.

4) Per Milley and Austin, the request from Joe Biden as to an assessment on whether […]