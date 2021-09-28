Since January 20, 2021 (President Joe Biden’s inauguration), the ABC, CBS and NBC evening news have almost completely CENSORED any difficult talk surrounding Hunter Biden’s scandals. This despite new developments surrounding the President’s son popping up in 2021.

The network evening newscasts are just following a familiar pattern. The news media spent much of 2019 and 2020 either dismissing or covering up Hunter’s myriad scandals. It took Politico almost an entire year to acknowledge the validity of e-mails showing Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese businessmen, which the New York Post first revealed in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

Back in October 2020, you might remember, Politico tried to discredit the Hunter Biden e-mail stories as: “ Russian disinformation .” But then last week, a “Politico Playbook” article admitted at least a portion of the material was “genuine.”

In total ABC World News Tonight , CBS Evening News and NBC Nightly News (January 20-September 27) spent a measly five minutes and 8 seconds on the disgraced son.

Even when Hunter Biden was talked about it was in sympathetic terms when they all aired Joe Biden reflecting on Hunter’s struggles with drug addiction.

On the February 7 World News Sunday, anchor […]