A car dealership in Seattle, Washington found themselves at the center of controversy last week after they decided to take a novel approach to prevent crime-ridden homeless encampments from being erected near their lot. The move sparked outrage among homeless rights activists which resulted in protests and threats towards the dealership.

Seattle’s homelessness crisis has brought criminal activity with it. The Bill Pierre car dealership in Lake City decided to take action in what they say was an attempt to keep the community safe.

Employees at Bill Pierre’s car dealership strategically moved vehicles out of the lot and parked them along 30th Ave. in an attempt to prevent homeless residents from camping in front of their lot. Although it’s a public street, Bill Pierre has property rights on the opposite side of the street where vagrants typically pitch tents and camp. BEFORE CARS WERE MOVED: This is earlier today. Bill Pierre dealership vehicles parked bumper to bumper on 30th Ave NE in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood. Advocates accused the business of trashing tents, bribing homeless campers, and using cars to block them from coming back. pic.twitter.com/b0rSUtiz2k — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) September 24, 2021 After pressure from homeless activists, […]