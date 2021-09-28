Joe Biden received a COVID booster shot in front of a live television audience — in a soundstage with a fake White House backdrop.

After delivering a speech Monday about his administration’s booster shot rollout, Biden stepped from the podium to a nearby chair with a mockup White House background behind him, and took the booster shot on live TV. NOW – Biden just received his #COVID19 “booster” shot pic.twitter.com/7TzKs6Q75V — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 27, 2021 Biden had delivered a speech about boosters at South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building before stepping away from the podium to sit near a White House backdrop complete with backlit fake windows showing the White House in the background.

Many on social media were curious as to why the elaborate fake White House stage was necessary for Biden’s booster photo-op, especially when he could have just taken it at the actual White House next door, perhaps at the Rose Garden or Oval Office. Biden’s use of a soundstage for his booster shot stunt is indisputable.

Even late night host Stephen Colbert mocked Biden’s obvious fake set but insisted it doesn’t “matter at all,” move along. “I understand he was doing this on […]