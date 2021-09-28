On Tuesday, the state of Florida filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration, saying that the White House’s “illegal” catch-and-release policies along the United States souther border violate federal immigration law, and that officials are abusing their authority.

According to Fox News , Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed the lawsuit on Tuesday “as part of a joint effort with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to ‘uphold the rule of law despite the Biden administration’s decision to violate the law.'”

“The defendants in the suit are the Department of Homeland Security, its component agencies, like Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, top officials from ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS),” wrote Fox News.

Moody is also reportedly suing the United States itself.

“The Biden administration’s illegal border policies cause Florida harm,” the lawsuit, obtained by Fox News, states. “Many of the aliens illegally released by the Biden administration are arriving, or will arrive in Florida, harming the state’s quasi-sovereign interests and forcing it to incur millions of dollars in expenses.”

According to US code 1225, those coming into the US either through ports of entry or being caught crossing the border […]