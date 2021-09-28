Ahh, the smell of Democrat leadership in the morning!

The Washington DC tent city smells like crap these days and there’s a reason for that. Democrat city officials are not paying the servicer of the porta potties so he quit emptying the toilets. The city hasn’t paid for the services in 4 to 5 months.

Everything is a freebie to these people!

says Vernon Russell. Russell is one of the hundreds of tent dwellers in D.C., and he spoke to 7News Monday about some of the portable toilets available on the street. The main provider of toilets to D.C.'s tent cities announced that, as of Tuesday of last week, he stopped servicing about 40 of the 60 tent city toilets because D.C. Public Works and the D.C. Office of Contract and Procurement are between four and five months behind in paying their bills. "It's so bad right now I had to lay […]