You may have noticed that we here at the Louder with Crowder Dotcom Website have strong opinions about mask mandates. We don’t like them. We really don’t like them when it comes to masking up children in schools. Courtney and I are pro-science like that. Patriots speaking out against the authoritarian school mask mandates are some of our favorite content. But it’s still important to present both sides of the argument. It’s the only way to ensure that you, our readers, have all the information you need.

I present to you the pro-school mask mandate argument. Without mandates, our kids may turn into weapons of mass destruction. Mom compares unmasked children to “deadly biological weapons, loaded firearms, and homicide”

This is the result of the intentional fear mongering and watching too much CNN pic.twitter.com/h5EJ1llcCf

— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) September 27, 2021 Children are not just suffering and dying at greater rates right now, they’re spreading COVID throughout the population at higher numbers. Okay, obviously this broad is part of the HUGE MAJORITY of uniformed Democrats who think C*VID is a death sentence.

Here’s the money quote: People do not get to walk around shooting loaded firearms into crowds, and people […]