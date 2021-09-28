Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers “hate” being forced to break the law by the Biden administration, said former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is representing an association of ICE officers and a group of Texas sheriffs in a lawsuit against the administration for not enforcing immigration law.

According to the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996 (IIRIRA), Kobach said on the John Solomon Reports podcast Monday, all discretion with regard to removing illegal immigrants from the country was taken away from the executive branch. The law simply says to detain and remove illegal immigrants.

“[T]he Biden administration’s just ignoring the law and actually ordering ICE officers and Border Patrol officers to disregard the law, to violate the law,” Kobach said. “And that has a really deleterious effect on Texas counties and sheriffs because they are no longer taking custody of, and deporting, dangerous alien criminals.” He added that these illegal immigrants have “very long criminal records” and “have committed really atrocious crimes,” such as sex crimes against minors, assaults on officers, and weapons violations.

While ICE would have previously made the detaining and removal of these illegal immigrants a top priority, now the […]