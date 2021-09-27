Editor’s Commentary: Getting the masses to accept perpetual Covid-19 “vaccines” and booster shots was the first step towards building a fully compliant world to usher in The Great Reset. The next step is to put as many as possible on a regimen of pills designed to “aid” the vaccines in stopping Covid-19 since the injections alone seem to be doing very little.

It’s all part of the plan, and the architects of The Great Reset are watching their machinations materialize beautifully.

Pfizer is the latest Big Pharma company to advance their oral therapeutic to human testing on a large scale. They already have the first FDA-approved vaccine even if it’s not the one that’s being distributed across the United States. Adding the Covid Pill feather to their cap will make them billions, just like the booster shots are projected to do.

But this isn’t just about greed. The issue of control of free people, particularly those in the United States, has always been the top priority of the powers-that-be. They need leverage over the people. Vaccine mandates and vaccine passports are their chosen tools for delivering compliance today, but we should anticipate similar draconian measures to be continuously rolled out in the near future.

Today, they ask if we’ve been vaccinated. Tomorrow, they’ll require boosters in order for our vaccine status to be maintained. When the pills come out, they will be added to the list of requirements for certain activities. Will they stop there? No. Once we have been properly indoctrinated into willfully showing our digital papers everywhere we go, they will start attaching more. Climate change activities, doing our part to embrace Critical Race Theory, paying our fair share of taxes — the list of actions they can use to control us is large and their appetite for totalitarianism is unquenchable.

Compliance will be pushed to the extremes. Just today, Joe Biden said we needed to get to 97%-98% vaccination levels to return to “normal.” Here is the article about the pills by Zachary Stieber from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times:

Pfizer Starts New Study of Oral Drug for Prevention of COVID-19

Pfizer has started a global study to explore the efficacy and safety of an oral drug meant to prevent COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

Pfizer’s Phase 2/3 study will evaluate the drug candidate in participants who live in the same household as a person who has a confirmed COVID-19 infection. Participants will also receive ritonavir, an antiretroviral typically used to treat HIV.

The randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study will enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults aged 18 or older, according to Pfizer. Half of the participants will be randomly assigned to receive the drug candidate and ritonavir, while the other half will get a placebo. Both groups will take either the drug or a placebo twice daily for five or 10 days.

The primary objective of the study is to determine whether the drug is safe and whether it can prevent COVID-19 infection through 14 days following exposure to the CCP virus.

“If successful, we believe this therapy could help stop the virus early—before it has had a chance to replicate extensively—potentially preventing symptomatic disease in those who have been exposed and inhibiting the onset of infection in others,” Dr. Mikael Dolsten, chief scientific officer for Pfizer, said in a statement.

Pfizer started a study in early September using the same drug, but participants in that study must have COVID-19 and not require hospitalization.

Pharmaceutical companies Merck and Roche are also competing to develop antiviral pills against COVID-19.

The only COVID-19 antiviral approved or authorized for use in the United States is remdesivir, produced by Gilead Sciences. However, remdesivir is applied through intravenous therapy and has been linked to severe side effects, including kidney disease.

