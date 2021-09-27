Next week is going to either be a massive victory for Congressional Democrats, or a deflating defeat which will send the Hill into chaos.
On Saturday, Pelosi warned in a “dear colleague” letter to members of the Democratic Caucus that they’ll have one week to “pass a Continuing Resolution, Build Back Better Act and the BIF” (Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework), adding that September 30th is a “date fraught with meaning” due to expiring programs that the Senate-passed BIF will provide fresh funding for, as well as the date that government funding will run out at midnight – risking a US default. Gearing up for next week, Democrats on Saturday pushed the $3.5 trillion, 10-year Build Back Better act through the House budget committee, setting the stage for debate and a possible vote on Monday (but ‘only if Pelosi has the votes to pass’). The Speaker did not mention legislation to extend the debt ceiling. ����PELOSI makes it official. Wants funding, infrastructure and reconciliation passed THIS WEEK. Will make for one of the most intense weeks in congress. pic.twitter.com/oPUX8Xc3LT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 25, 2021 As the American Enterprise Institute’s Peter J. Wallison notes in The Hill , “ It […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker
Discussion about this post