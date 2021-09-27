New York’s new tyrannical governor Kathy Hochul is creating a medical worker shortage with a forced vaccine mandate that is forcing medical workers to resign in droves and intends to partly ease the shortage with medical staff from the National Guard, she announced on Monday. BREAKING: New York Governor Kathy Hochul says she will deploy medically trained National Guard troops to replace unvaccinated healthcare workers in hospitals, who will be fired tonight. pic.twitter.com/79Vr8ZUefd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 27, 2021 “We’re taking all the steps preemptively in anticipation of what I call a preventable staffing shortage – still preventable, enough hours in a day,” Hochul said at a press conference in the Bronx. “I don’t have to do this if people will get vaccinated, there’s plenty of hours left in the day, but I also know I need to be prepared.”

“The directive will give the governor emergency powers to hire National Guard officers with medical training, retired healthcare workers whose licenses may have lapsed, and staff from outside New York to offset those workers who lose their job due to refusing to get vaccinated,” AM NY reported .

“We’ve sent out the alarm, we have a pool of individuals who want […]