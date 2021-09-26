Garland Favorito’s VoterGA identified another impossible happening in Fulton County, Georgia. David Cross from the team reportedly identified that more people are registered to vote in Georgia than are eligible.

This morning at VoterGA’s website GABallots.com, David Cross, who leads the efforts to find duplicate ballots for Garland Favorito’s VoterGA, posted this on his website. The team was looking at voter data this week and we stumbled by this little gem. Somehow, Stacey Abrams really got out the vote in Fulton. You see, as of the April 2020 Census, there were 1,066,000 people who lived in Fulton County. When we subtract out people who can’t vote like those under 18 who make up 21.4% of the population, illegal aliens, incarcerated people, people over 65 who are cognitively unable to vote, and the homeless, you come up with about 262,000 ineligible voters. Subtract them from the starting population of 1,066,000 and that leaves you with about 805,000 possible voters but 806,451 were actually registered ! That’s a neat trick! Let’s not forget that to accomplish this, Fulton county would have had to register nearly 600 people each and every day for a full year. When we pull the records, […]