Bronx has highest rate of food insecurity in the country, with 1 in 3 people unable to guarantee when they will eat next. Shocking video out of the Bronx shows sanitation workers throwing away carton after carton of fresh produce from a local vendor into garbage trucks as an outraged crowd protested the move.
Diana Hernandez Cruz, an immigrant, said she’d been working on the fruit stand for five years. “I’m here in the rain, I’m here in the snow,” Cruz said. “I’ve been working to provide food but also to take care of my family.” Cruz told ABC 7 that two police officers called the sanitation department Thursday to remove her produce after she couldn’t provide a permit.
“When I saw the sanitation department…all the food. It made me so angry,” she said.
The New York City Department of Sanitation provided a statement defending its actions, saying the food needed to be thrown away “for the safety of the community.”
“This video shows a small portion of an unfortunate situation, where abandoned material needed to be disposed of for the safety of the community. The Department of Sanitation is committed to our mission of keeping streets and neighborhoods safe, clean, […]
