A health care worker prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Manhattan in New York City on May 12, 2021. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters) New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers and other Department of Education staffers is on pause after a federal judge late Friday granted a request to temporarily block it.
Plaintiffs, a group of teachers, asked for a temporary injunction pending review by a three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.
U.S. Appeals Court Judge Joseph Bianco, a George W. Bush nominee, in a one-page order granted the request.
The panel will now decide whether to impose an injunction pending appeal or allow the mandate to take effect.
Rachel Maniscalco and three other New York City Department of Education workers sued over the mandate, which was supposed to start on Sept. 27.
They said the order, which requires all workers to show proof they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, is government overreach, violating the U.S. Constitution’s Due Process Clause. That clause states in part that no state can “deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”The right to pursue a profession is a liberty […]
