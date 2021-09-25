During a radio interview, 45th President Donald J. Trump warned Virginia’s GOP nominee for Governor, Glenn Youngkin, to “embrace the MAGA movement” or risk losing his closely contested race against far-left former Governor, Terry McAuliffe. Youngkin has faced stiff criticism from the GOP’s America First, grassroots base, which accuses him of attempting to distance himself from the MAGA movement in an effort to woo left-leaning voters, despite receiving Trump’s election endorsement.

After expressing serious doubt over the reported results of Virginia’s 2020 election and blasting the state’s allowance of large scale mail-in voting under one-party Democrat rule, President Trump told radio host John Fredericks that he believes Youngkin can win, but only if he fully embraces the MAGA movement. “The only guys that win are the guys that embrace the MAGA movement,” Trump said before mocking Republicans who have failed to do so. “They try and go down a railroad track you know, ‘hey, oh yeah, sure I love it [the MAGA agenda], love it, oh yeah I love Trump. Okay let’s go to the next subject.’ When they do that, they never win,” warned Trump, going on to partially credit Larry Elder’s defeat in California’s recent recall election […]