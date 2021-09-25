On the set of Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back Scientific American, founded in 1845, has published such brilliant minds as Albert Einstein, Linus Pauling, and J. Robert Oppenheimer, and explored subjects as diverse as perpetual motion and solar neutrinos.

These days, however, the magazine is concerning itself with somewhat different topics — like how “problematic” the fictional space warriors known as Jedi are.

In a story published Thursday, titled “Why the Term ‘JEDI’ Is Problematic for Describing Programs That Promote Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion,” a group of five authors argue, “The Jedi are inappropriate mascots for social justice.”

They say the scientific world should jettison the Jedi, including naming anything after them or displaying any Star Wars memorabilia in common work spaces, because the space knights are “emblems for a host of dangerously reactionary values and assumptions.”

Among the evidence the article cites:

[The Jedi] are a religious order of intergalactic police-monks, prone to (white) saviorism and toxically masculine approaches to conflict resolution (violent duels with phallic lightsabers, gaslighting by means of “Jedi mind tricks,” etc.)… Star Wars arguably conflates “alienness” with “nonwhiteness,” often seeming to rely on racist stereotypes when depicting nonhuman species … […]