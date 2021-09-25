The 1st Amendment prevents government from imposing restrictions on how we practice our faith. Anti-discrimination laws extend religious protections for people who may be persecuted in the private sector for their religious beliefs. Both are clear and while there have been challenges over the years, especially recently, they have generally been upheld in courts.

Our religious freedoms are being challenged again, this time due to Covid-19 “vaccine” mandates. Governments and private organizations are doing their best to wipe our religious exemptions that allow the faithful to avoid restrictions for not getting vaxxed. The latest version of this “Covid crackdown on faith” comes from the National Basketball Association where a player has been denied his religious exemption.

According to BizPacReview:

The Golden State Warriors starting favorite Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the COVID-19 jab was denied on Friday by the NBA, disqualifying him from playing home games in San Francisco’s Chase Center unless he rolls up his sleeve for the vaccine.

Although players on visiting teams are not required to have submitted themselves to the poke, the small forward’s vaccination status will make him ineligible to play in around 41 home games and two away games against the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks where similar draconian inoculation requirements are in place.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health’s 28-page mandate, which ironically claims to “encourage” vaccines in its title, includes a strict requirement that began August 20 for events of 1,000 or greater to require full proof of vaccination for attendees age 12 and over. Staff for such events is required to provide proof of full vaccination starting October 13, according to an event requirement summary chart provided by the northern California health department.

“The NBA has reviewed and denied Andrew Wiggins’ request for a religious exemption from the San Francisco Department of Public Health’s order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for all participants age 12 and older at large indoor events,” the NBA wrote in a statement.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/6t1spKMU35 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 24, 2021

Although they previously declined to comment on the situation until the NBA issued a religious exemption, The San Francisco Department of Public Health explained the requirement in a statement.

“At large and mega indoor events, all patrons 12 and older must be vaccinated at this time,” the statement to SF Gate read. “Under the current order, if unvaccinated, they cannot enter indoor areas regardless of the reason they are unvaccinated and cannot test out of this requirement even if they have a medical or religious exemption. This same rule applies to performers and players employed by the host at large and mega indoor events who are covered by the vaccination requirements of the Health Order.”

This is an unambiguous attack on one of the last remaining recourses for Americans who are adamantly opposed to getting the Covid injections. There are clear religious implications surrounding the experimental drugs. Meanwhile, the efficacy and safety of the injections has been questionable at best. But American society today is driven by an incessant push towards universal vaccinations. The vaxx-nannies do not want anything to stand in their way, whether because they legitimately believe the false narratives surround the shots or because they’re complicit in ushering in The Great Reset.

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show

Andrew Wiggins’ story is not just a concern for basketball fans or San Francisco residents. It represents a major blow in the fight to retain our religious and medical rights. The fight must continue to the courts, and it must be won.

Please leave this field empty Big Tech Hates Us Our Newsletter, delivered when appropriate, is the best way to keep from missing out. Be sure to find the confirmation email after signup in order to receive the newsletter..

Promo for Mike Lindell's New Daily Show