What a piece of work – Arizona governor Ducey is at it again. The corrupt politician will not adhere to the Constitution or back justice no matter what the facts.

In late November while a presentation of the state’s irregularities and issues with the 2020 Election was going on, GOP Governor Ducey certified the state’s election results. If you look closely at Ducey’s past you can see why he backed a fraudulent Biden win in the state.

So it's not surprising that Ducey is at it again. Newsweek reported on a statement that Ducey has probably had prepared for months: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has said there will be "no decertification" of the state's 2020 presidential election results following an audit in Maricopa County that was highly anticipated by supporters of former President Donald Trump . Ducey, who is a Republican, took to Twitter on Friday to say the […]