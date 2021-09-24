Olympia Police arrested a 36-year-old Olympia resident Thursday for the September 4 shooting, which occurred during dueling protests between groups allied with Antifa and the Proud Boys.

The suspect was booked into the Thurston County Jail for first-degree assault. Olympia Police said in a statement , that the investigation, as well as “investigations into other disturbances that happened that day, is ongoing.” Police released this video showing the clash between the groups in downtown Olympia which also resulted in numerous assaults. Tiny of the #ProudBoys has been shot here in Olympia, Washington. The shooting took place .8 miles away from the state Capitol, after Proud Boys pursued #Antifa Black Bloc- who showed up within a square block of a Medical Freedom protest. pic.twitter.com/QMZxFasWRJ — Jeremy Lee Quinn (@JLeeQuinn) September 4, 2021 Five gunshots were heard during the Medical Freedom protest opposing Democrat Governor Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. Video footage showed Samoan right-wing activist Tusitala “Tiny” Toese on the ground in pain and bleeding from his foot. Fellow protestors offered assistance and can be seen taking off Toese’s shoe as he lay on the sidewalk writhing in pain.

Toese had previously been placed on Antifa’s “kill list” during the […]