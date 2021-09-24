Recently released security camera footage from the US Capitol captures the moment that the crowd first broke into the building on January 6th.

Instead of showing a raucous gang of violent, MAGA-clad white supremacists busting through the doors and windows, like the media claims, the ones leading the charge didn’t look anything like Trump supporters. In the video, a group of Black-clad operatives can be seen breaking into the building, only to disappear seconds later as the crowd rushes in behind them.

Tucker Carlson – one of the only establishment media figures willing to go against the approved narrative about Jan 6th – showed the video and raised a couple of pressing questions for the public on a recent episode of his nightly show, Tucker Carlson Tonight .

He exposed the damning security footage to his 3-plus million nightly viewers with the caption “we finally know what happened on Jan 6.”

After pointing out that power-crazed US intelligence agencies have done this sort of thing before – multiple times , including […]