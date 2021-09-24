A new comparison that was made by Fox News draws a shocking parallel between the number of children who are victimized by criminal violence in the Democrat-haven of Chicago, and the total number of children – nationwide – who have passed away from Covid-19. According to the most recent data from the Chicago Police Department and the CDC, the number of children that have been shot this year in the Windy City ( 302 ) is much higher than children who have been killed by the virus NATIONWIDE since the beginning of the pandemic ( 214 ).

According to Fox: “More children have been fatally shot (42) in Chicago alone than have died of COVID-19 in the entire state of Illinois.”

These are tragic numbers, on both sides – It’s truly a heartbreaking shame for these innocent children and their loved ones. This is an amazing statistic. pic.twitter.com/3i4I0NQmCM — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 23, 2021 Keep in mind, we are just 2/3 of the way through 2021. By the end of the year, the shootings could easily be double the number […]